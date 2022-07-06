ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomet, IL

Brooks Coetzee to play with South Africa in U-23 Baseball World Cup

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jtukb_0gX0uJM000

WCIA — Brooks Coetzee is taking his game to the international stage. The Notre Dame senior outfielder and former Mahomet-Seymour standout received an invite to play on South African team in the U-23 Baseball World Cup in Taiwan in October. Coetzee is a dual citizen in both the United States and South Africa and is one of 24 players selected to compete.

The opportunity comes less than a month after Coetzee helped the Irish play in the College World Series in Omaha, Notre Dame’s first appearance on college baseball’s biggest stage in two decades.

“It was unreal, the support from back home, the support there and how many fans actually traveled. How many fans just popped up out of nowhere welcoming you to the bus, back to the bus. It was a circus in a sense, you’re constantly being watched, it was an experience I’ll always remember.”

In his fourth season, Coetzee hit .267 for the year with 12 home runs and 43 RBI for the Irish. The U-23 Baseball World Cup runs Oct. 14-23 in Taiwan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Parkland baseball continues to produce MLB talent

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland College baseball continues to produce big league talent, with multiple former Cobras suiting up in the MLB this year alone. Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is the most successful Parkland product playing at the highest level, in his ninth season with Tampa Bay, turning pro straight out of Champaign, winning multiple gold […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Oakwood grad Chase Vinson right at home with Dans

DANVILLE (WCIA) — From New York to Hawaii, the 2022 Danville Dans come from far and wide but one of the best and most influential players is right at home this summer in Danville Stadium. “The best thing about it is playing in front of friends and family, you know at home,” Oakwood native Chase […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahomet, IL
Mahomet, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Omaha, IL
WCIA

Illini Motorsports Wins Championship

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- For the first time in their 40-year history, the U of I Motorsport team won a national championship. The team competed at the Michigan International Speedway, where they took home six trophies.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in crash investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a crash that left a teacher seriously hurt in April. Rashean Vorties was arrested on Wednesday for Aggravated Reckless Driving by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of the Decatur Police Department and Macon County […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man dies of COVID in outbreak at senior living facility

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living facility in downtown Champaign has the residents living there on lockdown. Inman Place, located at the corner of University Avenue and Walnut Street, is dealing with 13 cases, and one of the people living there, a former Champaign Police officer, has died from COVID […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Daycare owner found guilty of aggravated battery

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A jury found a Mattoon daycare owner guilty of aggravated battery. Officials said Carmen Petak was accused of shaking a baby in 2020. The child was taken to the hospital for brain injuries. During the investigation, police said Petak admitted to them she shook the baby out of anger. According […]
MATTOON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U 23 Baseball World Cup#College Baseball#Mahomet Seymour#South African#Irish#Notre Dame#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Vermilion County man gets 10 years for meth possession

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County man was recently sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of meth. Edward Finch was on parole for a previous meth conviction and proceeded to use meth and drove throughout country roads in Vermilion County. Finch attempted to break into a home […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime stoppers searching for burglars

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers in Sangamon County needs your help to find burglars who are breaking into people’s cars. Authorities say two people had their vehicles broken into, and items were taken. Police say it happened before 1 p.m. on June 22 in the 100 block of South Chatham Road in Springfield. Police […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

School board president arrested for public indecency

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The president of the Unity School Board in Tolono has been charged with a public indecency misdemeanor after he was arrested on Tuesday. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said that 70-year-old Frederick Koss of Pesotum was in his car at Hessel Park when a trained sexual assault nurse allegedly saw […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: 2.5 lbs. of drugs, gun found in raid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Tuesday that a drug raid last week resulted in one arrest and the seizure of almost 2.5 pounds of various drugs. At approximately 5:20 p.m. on June 30, officers with the Street Crimes Unit and detectives served a narcotics...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Charleston man arrested on aggravated battery charges

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police Department arrested Dalton Marcum on aggravated battery charges at a Hucks in Charleston. The Charleston Police Department investigation revealed that Marcum got into an argument over missing items. He then threw an unknown object at a person, hitting her in the back as she tried to get in her […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in a drive-by shooting. Officers responded to the West University Avenue and South Fair Street just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, they found a victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Former Villas of Holly Brook executive director sentenced to probation

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The former executive director of a Rantoul nursing home will have to pay thousands of dollars back after admitting she stole. Kimberly Cross was sentenced to 3.5 years of probation and 100 hours of community service for financial exploitation of an elderly person. Police said she deposited checks written to the […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Former water superintendent pleads guilty to attempted kidnapping

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office said a Roberts man pled guilty to attempted kidnapping. This comes after Paul Theesfield–who was the water superintendent for both Roberts and Elliot– was accused of hitting a woman with his car in December 2020. Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said Theesfield […]
ROBERTS, IL
WCIA

Man from Normal killed in crash after police chase

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in a car crash following a police chase last month. Coroner Kathleen Yoder identified the deceased as 22-year-old Jordan Cason. She determined that Cason died from blunt force injuries caused by his SUV striking a power pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

State Police: Three hurt in crash on Route 47

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were hurt after two vehicles collided on Illinois Route 47 near Gibson City on Wednesday. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. a quarter-mile south of the town. State Troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated that a van was traveling north on Route 47 in front of a […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Four Rockford businesses robbed in less than an hour

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford businesses were robbed in less than an hour on Saturday. The first happened at the Mobil on N. Main Street around 2:20 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to a burglary alarm and were advised that seven masked suspects had arrived in a dark-colored SUV and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Investigators continue looking into cause of fire at AMC theater

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police and Fire are investigating after a fire inside a movie theater. Firefighters were called out to the AMC Theater on Meijer Drive around 9 p.m. last Friday. Employees found smoke in one of the theaters. They believed it was coming from a projector room. Champaign Fire Spokesman Randy Smith […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy