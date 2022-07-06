ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tornado reported east of Cincinnati

By Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTTn4_0gX0uGhp00
Adobe Stock

(AP) – Authorities say tens of thousands of customers were without power and damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported east of Cincinnati.

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington said it was receiving “reports of damage throughout our area” and posted a video of damage to buildings in Goshen Township.

Forecasters earlier said radar had indicated a tornado shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in northern Clermont County.

Duke Energy’s outage map listed more than 71,000 customers without power, including more than 51,000 in Hamilton County and more than 20,000 without power in Clermont County.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

Clermont County Warns Travelers Away from Goshen Tornado Area as Duke Energy Tries to Restore Electricity to Cincinnati

Greater Cincinnati continues to deal with the aftermath of the July 6 storms, including the tornado that hit Goshen Township in Clermont County. More than 9,000 Duke Energy customers still are without electricity after the severe storms, with most of those concentrated in the Goshen area. A tornado touched down in Goshen – 30 miles east of Cincinnati – during the afternoon on July 6. After issuing a warning to Brown County when a tornado was sighted near Mount Orab, the National Weather Service in Wilmington sounded the alarm for Goshen, urging residents to immediately seek shelter.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

NWS confirms third tornado hit Cincinnati area

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A third tornado is confirmed to have hit the Cincinnati area during Wednesday’s storms. The National Weather Service (NWS) said an EF1 tornado touched down near Loveland in Clermont County on July 6. Two other tornadoes were already confirmed to have hit the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
AccuWeather

Confirmed EF2 tornado devastates southwest Ohio town

The Cincinnati suburb of Goshen sustained major damage to buildings, including a fire station, after a destructive tornado moved through Wednesday afternoon. A confirmed tornado, given a preliminary rating of EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region. The tornado resulted in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported and occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
AccuWeather

Ohio town under state of emergency after likely tornado

A potential tornado ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region, resulting in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported. The severe weather occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest. At roughly 3...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Goshen to be without power for days following EF2 Tornado

GOSHEN — Goshen Township is expected to be without power for days after a tornado touched down Wednesday, Goshen Township Administrator Steve Pegram said, according to our news partners in Cincinnati WCPO. Multiple buildings were severely damaged by a tornado, that was confirmed an EF2 Tornado by the national...
GOSHEN, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: EF2 Tornado confirmed in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — A tornado touched down about an hour south of Dayton in Goshen Township Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed that the damage from the tornado that struck Goshen in Clermont County Wednesday was an EF2 Tornado. An EF2 tornado is categorized with...
GOSHEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
WLWT 5

Duke Energy responding to gas leak in Columbia-Tusculum

CINCINNATI — Police have closed a portion of a road in Columbia-Tusculum following a gas main leak, Friday morning. Stanley Avenue is closed between Columbia Parkway and Woodbridge Place. Police say Duke Energy is responding to the scene, though repairs may take several hours. It is unknown when the...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Fox 19

Cleanup begins after tornado rips through Goshen

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cleanup efforts are underway in Goshen Township after a tornado swept through Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind a trail of damage. The tornado touched down around 2:30 p.m. as part of a large storm front that swept across the Tri-State. There is “extensive damage” to hundreds...
GOSHEN, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Power Outages Impacting SEI Residents

SEI REMC and Duke Energy have reported hundreds of outages throughout the area. (Osgood, Ind.) – Several southeastern Indiana residents are without power following a band of strong storms that moved through the area this afternoon. Southeastern Indiana REMC report 695 outages throughout Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties,...
OSGOOD, IN
Fox 19

Goshen suffers ‘extensive’ tornado damage, state of emergency declared

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Goshen is under a state of emergency after a confirmed radar-indicated tornado ripped through northern Clermont County Wednesday afternoon. There is “extensive damage” to hundreds of homes, according to township administrator Stephen Pegram. The majority of the damage is from trees falling on or going through homes and roofs being blown off.
GOSHEN, OH
linknky.com

More than 30K without power in NKY; Newport sees most outages

More than 30,000 people in Northern Kentucky are without power as a storm makes its way through the area. A majority of those outages are in the Newport area, according to Duke Energy’s power outage map. “Once weather improves crews will be out assessing damage on the system,” Duke’s...
NEWPORT, KY
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy