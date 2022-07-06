ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bullets that hit police at July 4 show in Philadelphia likely fired far away

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Police begin to search the seating area near the stage after two police officers were shot during the 4th of July celebration in Philadelphia on Monday, July…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say bullets that grazed two police officers during a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia and prompted an evacuation of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway likely were fired from far away.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore of the Philadelphia Police Department told reporters Wednesday that one .40 caliber round “probably coming in a downward direction” hit the top of an officer’s hat.

At about the same time Monday night, an officer about 20 feet away was cut on the shoulder by a round from the same gun.

Vanore said they could have been fired from a mile or more away.

No arrests have been announced.

