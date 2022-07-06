ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Caretaker charged after woman left in hot car at Shelby Farms

By Morgan Mitchell
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caretaker was charged after being accused of leaving a woman in a hot car at Shelby Farms on the Fourth of July, police said.

Police said caretaker Stephani Nunn, 23, is responsible for leaving the vulnerable adult in the vehicle without air conditioning while she went on a walk at the park.

Shelby County Sheriff’s responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. after a witness reported that a woman was unresponsive in the backseat of a parked vehicle at Coastal Fish Company.

It was 92 degrees with a heat index of 105 at the time of the call.

When Nunn returned to the car, she told deputies she brought her client to the park for outside time.

The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital in stable condition.

