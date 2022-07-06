ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are the Lyrics to Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’

By Rania Aniftos
 2 days ago
Kate Bush

Kate Bush’s classic 1985 single, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” has received an explosion of interest and popularity thanks to its use in the fourth season of Stranger Things during Max’s epic escape from Vecna.

The song jumped to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated June 18, 2022, 37 years after its initial release. The single, off of Bush’s 1985 classic Hounds of Love, previously peaked at No. 30 on Nov. 30, 1985.

If you need a guide to follow along with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” find the lyrics below:

It doesn’t hurt me

Do you want to feel how it feels?

Do you want to know, know that it doesn’t hurt me?

Do you want to hear about the deal that I’m making?

You, it’s you and me

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

Be running up that building

See if I only could, oh

You don’t want to hurt me

But see how deep the bullet lies

Unaware I’m tearing you asunder

Ooh, there is thunder in our hearts

Is there so much hate for the ones we love?

Tell me, we both matter, don’t we?

You, it’s you and me

It’s you and me, won’t be unhappy

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

Be running up that building

Say, if I only could, oh

You

It’s you and me

It’s you and me, won’t be unhappy

Oh come on, baby

Oh come on, darling

Let me steal this moment from you now

Oh come on, angel

Come on, come on, darling

Let’s exchange the experience, oh

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems

Said, if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems

So if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems

Said, if I only could

I’d be running up that hill

With no problems

(If I only could, I’d be running up that hill)

(If I only could, I’d be running up that hill)

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Kate Bush

