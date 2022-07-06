ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, OR

Woman who broke ankle hiking rescued north of Brookings

By News Staff
kpic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS, Ore. — Several agencies worked together to rescue a woman who broke her ankle while hiking Sunday. Curry County Sheriff’s Dispatch received information Sunday from Brookings Police Dispatch of a person at Natural Bridges, about fifteen miles north of Brookings,...

kpic.com

kpic

Investigation into fatal Curry County July 4 crash continues

HARBOR, Ore. — The Curry County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney Joshua Spansail continue their investigation into the cause of a deadly crash at Beach Front RV Park in Harbor. "The driver of the van was released the next day from the hospital. We're still following up with our...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE POINT MAN DECEASED, FOUR INJURED IN SERIOUS WRECK

A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
MYRTLE POINT, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 8

OHA report, July 7, 2022 – Cases: 1,638 new, 821,305 total; Deaths: 3 new, 7,839 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHE report, July 7, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 334; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,048.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Josephine Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Attempted Murder Charge, July 6

CCSO release – Date / Time: 06/30/22 5:30 p.m.; Case Number(s): S2216998; Classification: Attempted Murder, Assault I; Location: 93501 Timber Lane, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420; Suspect(s): Wagoner, Jesse L. 31 years old; Narrative: On July 1, 2022 at approximately 09:00 a.m. a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Timber Lane in Coos Bay for a report of an assault which had occurred at that location the night prior, but had just been reported to law enforcement. During an investigation, evidence of the assault was found on the property located, and it was believed the suspect, 21 year old Jesse L. Wagoner of Coos Bay was hiding inside a fifth wheel trailer on the property. The investigation also revealed a female victim had been significantly burned inside of a vehicle and subsequently been life flight (transported) to a Portland area hospital for serious burns sustained from the incident. Because of the serious nature of the call, a major crimes team call was activated. While additional officers were arriving at the Timber Lane address and an application for a search warrant was being completed to search the trailer, the suspect (Mr. Wagoner) ignited the trailer on fire from inside. Officers on scene took swift action and chose to enter the trailer, extinguishing the fire and ultimately saving the suspect’s life. The single occupant of the trailer Jesse L. Wagoner was taken to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation and later transported to the Coos County Jail on the charges of Attempted Murder and Assault I. This investigation is on-going.
COOS BAY, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting victim found dead near Auburn Golf Course

AUBURN, Wash. — A shooting victim was found dead in the road across from the Auburn Golf Course. The golf course is located at 29630 Green River Road Southeast. Shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, Auburn police officers were called to a report of shots fired near the golf course.
AUBURN, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Videos Show Richard Russell's Final Moments Before Shocking Plane Crash

Newly-released videos from the Port of Seattle show the moments leading up to an airport worker crashing a stolen airplane nearly four years ago. Surveillance footage obtained by KOMO shows 28-year-old Richard Russell using a tow vehicle to pull a Horizon Air Q400 aircraft onto the tarmac before climbing into the cockpit on August 10, 2018. Nearby co-workers weren't even aware of Russell's actions, which happened six hours into his shift, according to reporters.
SEATTLE, WA
kezi.com

Coos Bay man jailed after lighting woman on fire, officials say

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man is in jail today after he tried to kill a woman by setting her on fire, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says. At about 9 a.m. on July 1 CCSO deputies responded to Timber Lane for a report of an assault that had occurred the previous night. Deputies said they found evidence to prove that assault had taken place, and that the suspect was hiding in a trailer near the scene of the crime. They also said their investigation found a woman who had been seriously burned. They add that she was flown to a Portland-area hospital for treatment.
COOS BAY, OR
KDRV

Interstate 5 NB closed near Wolf Creek

A tow truck is en route to a truck crash that has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. There is no detour, and the delay may last from 20 minutes to 2 hours. In an unrelated incident farther south, fire and emergency crews are on the...
WOLF CREEK, OR

