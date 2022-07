VIDOR, Texas — A 31-year-old man who Vidor Police were previously looking for after finding guns in a stolen vehicle because is in custody. Timothy Claypool is currently being held in the Orange County Jail on bonds totaling $45,000, according to jail records. Claypool is being held on an "affidavit for release of surety" and is facing two felony charges for "bail jumping and failure to appear."

VIDOR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO