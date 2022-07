It must be frustrating for Jake Fiennes that reviews of his book will, as this one does, inevitably start with mention of his more celebrated siblings. Jacob Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes is one of six children – his older brother is the actor Ralph and his twin brother is Joseph. A more relevant familial connection might be made with his cousin, the writer William Fiennes. Jake shares with the author of The Snow Geese and The Music Room an almost preternatural ability to summon nature on the page, to interweave human and animal life in a landscape with elegance and compassion. Land Healer is a deeply felt, often very moving book about farming; it is also a celebration of the British landscape and a record of Fiennes’s strange, itinerant life.

