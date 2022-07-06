ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow County, GA

Work on Cassville Road in Bartow County begins Thursday

wrganews.com
 3 days ago

If you are going to be traveling in Bartow County between now and the end of...

www.wrganews.com

wrganews.com

Fatal motorcycle crash at Highway 101/US 411 interchange

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday night in the area of the Ledbetter Interchange. According to Rome Police, the preliminary report indicates the motorcycle ran into the rear of the truck as the truck was making to make a turn onto the interchange to US 411. The investigation...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cherokee County Sheriff asking for help locating missing person

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating William Lightfoot. William was last seen at 3310 Trinity Church Rd. Canton, GA around 9 p.m. on July 8, 2022. If you have any information regarding William’s whereabouts, please call 678-493-4080.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Rome/Floyd Department to hold free Special-Needs Fire Safety Camp

Shasta Farrer – Rome Floyd County Fire Safety Educator – From Shasta Farrer of the Rome/Floyd Fire Department:. “Camp Fully Involved RFD is a 3-hour fire camp for our local special needs community for ages 10 and up, sponsored by the Rome-Floyd Fire Department. This camp is FREE of...
ROME, GA
CBS 46

PHOTOS: Reports of wind, storm damage across North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wind damage from thunderstorms that rolled through the area Friday night into Saturday morning appears to have been widespread, mostly taking down trees and branches and damaging nearby property. For example, Bells Ferry Road just south of the Little River bridge in Cherokee County is shut...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
#Hamilton Crossing
WXIA 11 Alive

Cobb County resident turns 100 years old!

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A lifelong Cobb County resident is ringing in her 100th birthday. Callie Bennett Carson, born on July 8 in 1922, was married for 64 years and 11 months to late husband, William Carson. The couple, who were members of the Christian Travel Club, traveled the world together visiting all 50 states and The Holy Land.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man wanted in 4 metro Atlanta counties arrested for running illegal chop shop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in Habersham, Hall and Elbert counties is now in custody in Gwinnett county. Last month, Habersham County deputies reached out to deputies in Hall County about a motorcycle driver who sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 365. They had identified the suspect as Henry Parker Whitley, 30, and said they believed he was at a home on Tribble Gap Road just inside Hall County near the Habersham County line.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

I-20 Lane Closure in Cleburne County

Cleburne County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) multiple multi-vehicle crashes have occurred on Saturday, July 9, and have caused an eastbound lane closure. All three eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the 212 mile marker, in Cleburne County are currently blocked due to standing water in the roadway and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
WXIA 11 Alive

Police announce suspect in custody in Canton murder

CANTON, Ga. — Police in Canton said Friday that the suspect in a murder last month is in custody. The Canton Police Department said they had secured a felony murder warrant for 20-year-old Jacob Huckaby in the June 21 killing of William Watkins. According to the department, Huckaby is...
CANTON, GA
The Citizen Online

Don’t close golf cart paths!

My husband and I moved to Fayette County early 1978 and have enjoyed the tranquility and beauty of our county for many years. Eight years ago, we moved into Peachtree City in the Waterwood Bend area (Edgewater Way) and have felt like we were on a “permanent vacation,” enjoying the golf cart paths, lake, and city that is so well taken care of.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jamecca Parris as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured her child Thursday night on metro Atlanta highway. The fatal traffic accident was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 675 northbound and Anvil Block Road [...]
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Calhoun Police encourage safe driving with “Operation Slow Down”

Law enforcement officers in Georgia are ready to put the hammer down on drivers who are. hammering down on their gas pedal during the fourth annual “Operation Southern Slow. Down” speed enforcement operation. After the last 5 year’s highly successful operation that drew national attention,. Georgia will...
CALHOUN, GA

