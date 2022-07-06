Work on Cassville Road in Bartow County begins Thursday

Cleburne County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) multiple multi-vehicle crashes have occurred on Saturday, July 9, and have caused an eastbound lane closure. All three eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the 212 mile marker, in Cleburne County are currently blocked due to standing water in the roadway and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO