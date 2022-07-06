ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eloy Jimenez already made a big impact in his first game back

By Vincent Parise
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox won their game on Wednesday by a final score of 9-8. There were some offensive explosions for both them and the Minnesota Twins but the White Sox avoided being swept. Getting this win was so important for a variety of reasons. Right before the game,...

southsideshowdown.com

