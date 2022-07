The 2022 NHL Draft came to a close on Friday afternoon and the Tampa Bay Lightning walked away with six new prospects after entering the draft with seven picks. Going into Round 1 on Thursday night, the Bolts held the 31st overall pick and used it to select left winger Isaac Howard from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. Heading into the night, Tampa Bay didn't think they would even get the chance to select Howard once they got on the clock.

