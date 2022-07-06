Wildfire burns nearly 100 acres in Henderson County, will be ‘smoldering for days’

NOTE: The video above is from coverage last night on the scene.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A wildfire burned nearly 100 acres between Eustace and Athens in Henderson County.

12 fire departments, the Texas Forest Service, Fire Marshal, EMS, Red Cross, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Precincts 1, 2 and 4 responded to the scene.

Shane Renberg, the Henderson County Fire Marshal, was first told of the fire at 4:54 p.m. At that time, he was told it was “spreading fast and nearing structures.” At one point, FM 2709 was shut down in both directions.

No structures were burned, but one residence was evacuated. An evacuation area was opened at the Eustace High School Gym parking lot.

Because Wednesday’s fire included an inaccessible area of woods, firefighters from the Texas Fire Service and Baxter VFD used bulldozers to cut firebreaks around the blaze, officials said.

By 7:30 p.m., drones were able to confirm that the fire was 95% contained.

Renberg said the fire will be smoldering for days.

“The first indications are that the fire was started by sparks coming off a vehicle going down the road,” he said. “It is really dry out there right now and it isn’t taking much to start a fire.”

Fire departments that responded included Athens, Payne Springs, Eustace, North 19, South Van Zandt, Murchison, Baxter, Mabank, Southside, Trinidad, Brownsboro and Log Cabin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m., the evacuation area is standing down and the fire is 95% contained, as shown by a drone.

The fire was possibly started on a roadway after a trailer had mechanical issues, said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Officials also said the evacuation area can be re-established if the need arises.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Multiple fire departments are battling a grass fire on FM 2709 between Eustace and Highway 19.

The fire is currently estimated to be between 50 and 100 acres. Officials are asking people to stay away from the area if possible.

An evacuation area has been set up in the Eustace High School Gym parking lot. The Red Cross are on location at the EHS gym and a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office drone is en route to survey the fire from above.

Officials said ten fire departments have responded along with the Texas Forest Service, Fire Marshal and EMS.

Another fire was reported in Henderson County in the Coffee City area on Wednesday, burning roughly 15 acres, according to officials.

