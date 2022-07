PITTSFORD, N.Y. — It's a popular community sale that raises money to help refugees and immigrants who are getting a new start locally. The annual Saints Place Super Sale in Pittsford opens Wednesday afternoon and runs through Saturday. It features a huge selection of everything from antiques and art to kitchen items, electronics, toys, clothing and a lot more. It takes a full year to collect all the items that are up for sale.

