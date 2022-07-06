Richland Public Library seeks food vendor to occupy lobby café

Image credit: Richland Public Library, Facebook

RICHLAND, Wash. — Do you have a mobile food business that’s looking to set up in a more permanent, public space? The Richland Public Library seeks a vendor to occupy a café space in the lobby of its facility starting later this year.

According to an announcement from the Richland Public Library (955 Northgate Dr), the City is currently accepting applications to occupy the 200-square-foot space which they have denoted as ‘Room 150.’

This area comes fully equipped with built-in fixtures, counter space, cabinets and a few appliances as provided by the Landlord. Customer seating spans the eastern and northern parts of the library lobby in addition to the plaza outside.

Anyone planning to apply must operate out of the space for at least 40 hours per week for no less than six days per week, as per the terms outlined by the City of Richland. They are offering a four-year lease at a proposed monthly rental rate which will include utilities (business insurance is not included).

This application will ask for basic contact information in addition to references, a list of menu items, descriptions of your safety protocols and a few more details about your proposed business.

If you are interested in filling out an application, you can do so by clicking the following link: (https://richlandwa.seamlessdocs.com/f/0tvc1n6sjykx). Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Stacy Jackson via email at sjackson@ci.richland.wa.us.

