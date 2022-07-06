ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House communications response slammed by reporters from Politico, WaPo, CNN: 'Bad form'

By Lindsay Kornick
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitico reporter Alex Thompson criticized the White House on Twitter for its response to his attempt to break the news Wednesday that White House communications director Kate Bedingfield is stepping down from her position soon. "News: WH Comms Director Kate Bedingfield has told people she is departing in the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 13

guest speaker
1d ago

so now they are blaming all of biden's failures on here. not russia or putin or trump but its all her fault.

Reply
24
Brian Campbell
1d ago

Elections have consequences! Vote smarter next time!

Reply(2)
25
Harriet L
1d ago

Biden and his administration are snakes 🐍 😒

Reply
26
Related
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Politico#Wapo#Comms#Wsj#The White House
Axios

Republicans plot vengeance on Jan. 6 committee

Key House Republicans are threatening to subpoena records of the Jan. 6 committee if the GOP retakes the majority next year — an escalation of the party's effort to undercut the investigation's findings. Why it matters: Fresh talk of 2023 subpoenas, following last week's vivid testimony by former White...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fmr. disinfo czar Nina Jankowicz accuses Pelosi of spreading 'disinfo' in 'blatantly' wrong fundraising emails

Former executive director of the Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz, has used her fact-checking abilities to slam House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for spreading false information in fundraising emails. On Tuesday, Jankowicz, tweeted that Pelosi’s team put out a "blatant misrepresentation" of polling data in a recent fundraising email sent to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Democrats 'finally figuring out' what other Americans already understand about Biden: Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan claimed that Democrats are "finally figuring out" President Biden's harmful influence on the United States Thursday on "Hannity." REP. JORDAN: [Democrats are] finally figuring out what the rest of America … already understands. Jason, nine out of 10 - think about this - in the greatest country in history, nine out of 10 of our fellow citizens think America is on the wrong track. They think that because that's the case. We got a border that's in chaos, record gas prices, record inflation, record crime, attacks on our First Amendment, Second Amendment liberties, foreign policy - that's a mess. And what do they see from the president? They see a guy unfortunately, [who] can't put two sentences together, [who] doesn't show real leadership. So that's why the country gets it. And now even Democrats understand this is a disaster for the country, but also for their political chances in the upcoming election. I think it's the reason we're going to win, and I think there's a chance we're going to win real big.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Bannon's lawyer asks to withdraw from case -filing

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Steve Bannon is seeking to withdraw from representing the adviser to former President Donald Trump in his criminal contempt case, citing the possibility of being called as a witness at trial, according to a court document filed on Friday.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

766K+
Followers
167K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy