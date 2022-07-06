ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome Salvation Army seeking donations of Gatorade and Powerade

 3 days ago

With temperatures rising this week, the Salvation Army is asking the community to donate Gatorade, Powerade, and water bottles. Captain Paula Blevins of the Salvation Army explains how those...

wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Rome/Floyd Department to hold free Special-Needs Fire Safety Camp

Shasta Farrer – Rome Floyd County Fire Safety Educator – From Shasta Farrer of the Rome/Floyd Fire Department:. “Camp Fully Involved RFD is a 3-hour fire camp for our local special needs community for ages 10 and up, sponsored by the Rome-Floyd Fire Department. This camp is FREE of...
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Protesters take to Cedartown sidewalk to advocate for right to choose

JQC files report on Judge Brazier allegations, won’t pursue charges with pending retirement ahead →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
CEDARTOWN, GA
radionwtn.com

Carroll County Time Capsule To Be Opened

On Friday, July 15, 2022, the time capsule buried as part of the Carroll County Sesquicentennial will be opened. The time capsule was buried fifty years ago. “With great excitement, we’ll join together on July 15, 2022, to open the sesquicentennial time capsule, which was buried on the lawn of the Carroll County Court House on July 28, 1972, under the leadership of the Carroll County Historical Society. As both Huntingdon and Carroll County celebrate their Bicentennial, we hope you will join us for this moment, planned fifty years ago by a special group of Carroll Countians, as we celebrate our history,” said Joseph Butler, Carroll County Mayor.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WXIA 11 Alive

Cobb County resident turns 100 years old!

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A lifelong Cobb County resident is ringing in her 100th birthday. Callie Bennett Carson, born on July 8 in 1922, was married for 64 years and 11 months to late husband, William Carson. The couple, who were members of the Christian Travel Club, traveled the world together visiting all 50 states and The Holy Land.
fox5atlanta.com

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta mourns loss of beloved therapy dog Casper

ATLANTA - Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is mourning the loss of the hospital's longtime therapy dog Casper. The hospital says thirteen years ago in the fall of 2009, Casper the golden retriever reported to his first day of work. The floppy-eared graduated of Canine Assistants loved kids and would be by their side as they went through everything from needles to chemotherapy.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

River District water and sewer upgrades continue

July 7, 2022–10:23 a.m. City of Rome Water and Sewer crews continue their work to upgrade the water main service along West Third Street and North 5th Avenue. The work will improve the water flow needed for some exciting new developments in the River District, according to Rome City Manager Sammy Rich.
ROME, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Calhoun: Top 5 Best Places to Visit in Calhoun, Georgia

Calhoun's rolling hills and Gordon County are rich in history and adventure. Take a step back in time 150 years to the Battle of Resaca, and you'll find the site of much of Sherman's most intense fighting. Follow the Trail of Tears' Cherokee Indians to see the beginning of the Trail of Tears.
CALHOUN, GA
wrganews.com

Calhoun Police encourage safe driving with “Operation Slow Down”

Law enforcement officers in Georgia are ready to put the hammer down on drivers who are. hammering down on their gas pedal during the fourth annual “Operation Southern Slow. Down” speed enforcement operation. After the last 5 year’s highly successful operation that drew national attention,. Georgia will...
CALHOUN, GA
wrganews.com

Everett Springs Road to Close for Repairs

Floyd County Public Works will be closing the road at #2956 Everett Springs Road due to a cross-drain failure. The road will be closed Tuesday, July 12, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. There will be no thru traffic allowed. Anyone traveling north will need to detour through Gordon County or...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cherokee County Sheriff asking for help locating missing person

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating William Lightfoot. William was last seen at 3310 Trinity Church Rd. Canton, GA around 9 p.m. on July 8, 2022. If you have any information regarding William’s whereabouts, please call 678-493-4080.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Coroner Starts Kidnapping Victim Fundraiser

Calhoun, County, AL – The Calhoun County Coroner, Patrick “Pat” Brown, has started a fundraiser to help the victim of a recent violent kidnapping attack against Betty Cobb. Pat Brown stated he has, “known Ms. Cobb forever and I feel horrible how a person that has dedicated her life to helping others could be attacked like this.”
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Lazy Crab fails with a 48; Revolving Sushi Factory scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tara Boulevard in Clayton County, Lazy Crab in Jonesboro failed a routine inspection with 48 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee washed their hands without soap. Plus, there was excessive debris found on dishes and metal pans. And shrimp, oysters, and mussels were at the wrong temperatures.
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta brother and sister die during vacation in Florida

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta family is mourning the deaths of a brother and sister who died on vacation after being pulled from a Southwest Florida lake. Family members said 13-year-old Gabby Maria Walker and 7-year-old Jemel James "JJ" Walker were pulled from Lake Como, near Florida Gulf Coast University in Estero, Florida on the Fourth of July.
FLORIDA STATE

