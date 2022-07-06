Rome Salvation Army seeking donations of Gatorade and Powerade

On Friday, July 15, 2022, the time capsule buried as part of the Carroll County Sesquicentennial will be opened. The time capsule was buried fifty years ago. “With great excitement, we’ll join together on July 15, 2022, to open the sesquicentennial time capsule, which was buried on the lawn of the Carroll County Court House on July 28, 1972, under the leadership of the Carroll County Historical Society. As both Huntingdon and Carroll County celebrate their Bicentennial, we hope you will join us for this moment, planned fifty years ago by a special group of Carroll Countians, as we celebrate our history,” said Joseph Butler, Carroll County Mayor.
