Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Returns to minors

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Pepiot picked up his...

www.cbssports.com

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Hints at Promoting Miguel Vargas This Year

The Dodgers lost a lineup linchpin on Tuesday. Prior to first pitch against the Colorado Rockies, the team announced that a CT scan revealed that Chris Taylor has a fracture in his left foot. To add insult to injury, it was also his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. Taylor’s injury opens the door for more playing time for outfielders Jake Lamb and Trayce Thompson, but it could even lead to Miguel Vargas getting his first sniff in the bigs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Scout Mike Brito Passes Away

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito passed away Thursday night at the age of 87. Brito is survived by his wife, Rosario, two daughters, Diana and Minerva, and four granddaughters. A native of Cuba, Brito was part of the Washington Senators’ Minor League system from 1955-61 and later played...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Selling Bobblehead Of Dodgers Prospect Ryan Pepiot

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Ryan Pepiot made his MLB debut earlier this season and is still early into what’s expected to be a successful career, and it’s one that now includes a first bobblehead. FOCO released a limited-edition Ryan Pepiot bobblehead to commemorate the right-hander reaching the Majors...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: LA Insider Optimistic About Jake Lamb-Trayce Thompson Platoon

The Dodgers are going to be without Chris Taylor for the foreseeable future. Losing an everyday player is never ideal, especially one who time and time again has answered the bell throughout the dog days of summer over the years. There’s no replacing Chris Taylor, but J.P. Hoonstra of The Orange County Register offered some optimism about the Dodgers utilizing a platoon squad of Jake Lamb and Trayce Thompson with Taylor sidelined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Jake Lamb: Goes yard in win

Lamb went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Cubs. Lamb brought the Dodgers within a run with a seventh-inning blast. The 31-year-old has been able to maintain semi-steady playing time against right-handed pitchers since Chris Taylor (foot) went on the injured list. Through 20 plate appearances, Lamb has a homer, a triple, a double, two RBI, three runs scored and a 4:7 BB:K in seven contests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Could resume BP after check-in

Tatis will have another discussion this week with the doctor who performed surgery on his left wrist during the offseason, and he could subsequently gain clearance to start taking batting practice without restrictions, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been fielding grounders and shagging balls in the outfield for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Starting Saturday

Stroman (shoulder) will start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports. Stroman spent a month on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, but he made a rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Iowa and allowed five runs in 2.2 innings. Since the right-hander is starting Saturday's matchup, Drew Smyly (oblique) will likely start in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Recalled by Pittsburgh

Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout will provide an extra arm in the Pirates' bullpen during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader after right-hander Roansy Contreras was sent down. Stout posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 3.2 innings over two relief appearances with the Cubs earlier in the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Feliz: Designated for assignment

Feliz was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Feliz's contract was selected Thursday, but he'll be removed from the 40-man roster after he gave up two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks while striking out four in 3.1 relief innings Friday against the Yankees. It's not yet clear whether the 29-year-old will remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Robert Dugger: DFA'd Friday

Dugger was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Dugger was DFA'd for a second time by the Reds on Friday after he had his contract selected ahead of Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates. He tossed 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in the contest. He will now likely return to Triple-A Louisville after he passes through waivers.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Four-hit effort

Arraez went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the White Sox. Arraez delivered an RBI single in the second inning and managed to score multiple runs for the second time in his last three starts. He also extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he's hit .500 with two RBI and six runs scored. Arraez is hitting .354/.425/.455 on the season -- good for a .388 wOBA and 157 wRC+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

