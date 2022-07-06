ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' John King: Heading to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

King was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

TCU lands commitment from edge rusher Keviyan Huddleston

TCU picked up a commitment at a much-needed position on Friday afternoon as Tyler Chapel Hill edge rusher Keviyan Huddleston chose the Frogs. Huddleston released the news via his Twitter account with a simple message on an edit that revealed TCU as his future school. "Why not," the Twitter read...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
dmagazine.com

Dallas Restaurants Hate Pedestrians, Too

Dallas was not designed for pedestrians. This won’t be a surprise to you if you follow our recurring series, Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, which is up to 45 installments in which one of our staffers tries to show how difficult it can be to walk anywhere in this town.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

James Caan Left His Mark on Dallas

James Caan left a very large impact on Dallas.Erin Hervey/Unsplash. Bottle Rocket has become a cult favorite film since the mid-90s. We're talking 1996, when Bill Clinton was president and the Dallas Cowboys had a winning team and claimed their last Lombardi Trophy on January 28, 1996. The very next month, Bottle Rocket arrived in theaters.
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

New Allsup’s stores are coming to Texas: Here’s where

DALLAS (KDAF) — It is true when Texans say there is nothing better than an Allsups burrito. If you are new to Texas you have to try this delicious truck stop treat. And now you will have more places to try this iconic food. Convenience store chain Yesway has...
TEXAS STATE
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Rangers#Triple A Round Rock
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. POTTS, CHASE ALEXANDER; B/M; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE...
KELLER, TX
nrn.com

Lucky's Chicken opening 3 new locations in Dallas

Lucky’s Chicken is excited to announce the launch of three new outposts set to open throughout North Texas this summer. The new locations will open in Webb Chapel, Richardson and Oak Lawn, respectively. Bringing the taste of Nashville hot chicken to Dallas, Lucky’s Chicken debuted in East Dallas in...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

The Next Echelon of Country Club Living at Prestonwood Polo and Country Club

In just over four years, Prestonwood Polo and Country Club has nearly sold out the entire 97-acre development in Oak Point, Texas. It’s no surprise the ultra-exclusive polo club community easily achieved its five-year goal considering the property sold two lots on the first day it hit the market in May 2017. Now, only one available lot remains, says exclusive listing agent Angela Downes of Compass RE Texas.
OAK POINT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Lease

State Fair of Texas Names Fried Food Semi-Finalists

The Texas Fair is back with the fried-food semi-finalists.Perry Merrity/Unsplash. After being held back by the pandemic, the State Fair of Texas is back in full swing. The State Fair's Big Tex Choice Awards are sweet, savory, and super-strange. Dallas News reports that the dish getting the most attention is Deep Fried Buc-ee's, a sweet treat made with Beaver Nuggets. Barbecue is getting some of the spotlights as well, with brisket cheese sticks, brisket biscuits, and barbecue meats wrapped in egg rolls, then fried. There is also a variety of Cajun-inspired treats.
TEXAS STATE
Jalyn Smoot

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are the most exorbitant in the nation

By now, we're all aware of the housing crisis in America. All across the country, rent prices for apartments and homes have surged well beyond previous industry standards. Higher rents are linked to the continuing rise in home prices. In 2021, the Case-Shiller housing price index rose 18.8%. This is the highest calendar year increase in 34 years of data and substantially ahead of 2020’s 10.4% gain, according to a Forbes report.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Deputy City Manager Ron Patterson resigns

After serving the City of Frisco for more than 21 years, Deputy City Manager Ron Patterson is resigning. Patterson says he plans to pursue consulting, noting he has more than 34 years of city management experience. “It has been my distinct pleasure and privilege to serve the citizens of Frisco,”...
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt

This Hot Oak Cliff Property Is California Cool

Sometimes a Cliff is not a cliff, and a View is not a view. But this California cool single-family attached home lives up to its name on scenic Malone Cliff View. Nestled on a private street in one of the hottest neighborhoods across the Trinity, this three-story home with three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,165 square feet has so much sleek elegance, that it’s palpable. Nestled among stunning modern custom homes, the stunner at 1902 Malone Cliff View is distinctive with its sharp angles and a spiral staircase that descends from the large rooftop patio, says listing agent Raul Ruiz of Allie Beth Allman. Dought-tolerant, modern landscaping completes the look with accent lighting and a grand entrance.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy