Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Carlos Correa: Battling leg tightness

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Correa was held out of the lineup for Wednesday's loss to the White Sox due to...

www.cbssports.com

UPI News

Padres' Jurickson Profar collapses, stretchered off field

July 8 (UPI) -- Outfielder Jurickson Profar collided with shortstop C.J. Abrams, later collapsed, was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the San Diego Padres' recent win over the San Francisco Giants. The incident occurred in the top of the fifth inning of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Carlos Correa sitting Wednesday afternoon for Twins

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. The Twins are giving Correa the matinee off after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks, and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon is covering for Correa at shortstop and batting sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel idle Wednesday for Houston

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. The Astros appear to be giving Gurriel a routine breather ahead of a day game Thursday. Yordan Alvarez is taking over at designated hitter while Chas McCormick enters the lineup to play left field and hit eighth. Aledmys Diaz is making another start on first base.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Astros' Jeremy Pena (COVID) scratched Thursday afternoon, Aledmys Diaz added

Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena was scratched from Thursday's lineup against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. What It Means:. The Astros haven't placed Pena on the COVID-19 injured list, so the scratch may be mostly a precautionary measure. Mauricio Dubon...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Altuve extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday, but the Astros appear to be giving him a breather a day later. Mauricio Dubon is filling the void on second base and in the leadoff spot.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Twins take on the Rangers after Arraez's 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (47-38, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (37-43, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Rangers -104; over/under is 8 runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Donaldson, Carpenter lead Yanks over Red Sox 12-5

BOSTON (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning, Matt Carpenter homered among three hits in his first start in left field in a decade and the New York Yankees beat Boston 12-5 Friday night for their 10th win in their last 11 games against the Red Sox. “I just wake up every day, and I’m so fired to come out to the park and put on this uniform,” Carpenter said. “Tonight was just really tough at-bats, all the way top to bottom. Guys came out and just really put the pressure on their defense, laid off the tough pitches and then got good pitches in the middle and put good swings on it.” Joey Gallo hit a two-run triple on a fly that right fielder Christian Arroyo lost in the twilight. Gallo was thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run. New York opened a 15 1/2-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East, the earliest in games and by calendar date the Yankees have taken a 15-game lead. The Red Sox are 16 games back.
BOSTON, MA
Carlos Correa
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Recalled by Pittsburgh

Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout will provide an extra arm in the Pirates' bullpen during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader after right-hander Roansy Contreras was sent down. Stout posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 3.2 innings over two relief appearances with the Cubs earlier in the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Could resume BP after check-in

Tatis will have another discussion this week with the doctor who performed surgery on his left wrist during the offseason, and he could subsequently gain clearance to start taking batting practice without restrictions, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been fielding grounders and shagging balls in the outfield for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Feliz: Designated for assignment

Feliz was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Feliz's contract was selected Thursday, but he'll be removed from the 40-man roster after he gave up two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks while striking out four in 3.1 relief innings Friday against the Yankees. It's not yet clear whether the 29-year-old will remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
#The White Sox
CBS Sports

Reds' Robert Dugger: DFA'd Friday

Dugger was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Dugger was DFA'd for a second time by the Reds on Friday after he had his contract selected ahead of Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates. He tossed 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in the contest. He will now likely return to Triple-A Louisville after he passes through waivers.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Starting Saturday

Stroman (shoulder) will start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports. Stroman spent a month on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, but he made a rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Iowa and allowed five runs in 2.2 innings. Since the right-hander is starting Saturday's matchup, Drew Smyly (oblique) will likely start in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Angel Rondon: Designated for assignment

Rondon was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Friday. Rondon has made just one big-league appearance this season, throwing five scoreless innings of relief against the PIrates back in late May. He's spent most of the season with Triple-A Memphis, where he owns a 4.04 ERA and a 15.3 percent walk rate across 49 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Steps out of lineup

Davis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Davis started the past six games with Tyrone Taylor (concussion) and Hunter Renfroe (calf) sidelined, but he'll take a seat Friday after going 2-for-18 with four walks, two runs and two stolen bases. Andrew McCutchen will move to center field while Keston Hiura serves as the designated hitter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Four-hit effort

Arraez went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the White Sox. Arraez delivered an RBI single in the second inning and managed to score multiple runs for the second time in his last three starts. He also extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he's hit .500 with two RBI and six runs scored. Arraez is hitting .354/.425/.455 on the season -- good for a .388 wOBA and 157 wRC+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Serving as designated hitter

Kirilloff (undisclosed) will bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter Friday against the Rangers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Kirilloff left Wednesday's game against the White Sox after colliding with Andrew Vaughn at first base, though he was said to be fine after the game. He's officially good to go following Thursday's scheduled off day, though the fact that he'll be merely the designated hitter may suggest that he's not quite 100 percent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

