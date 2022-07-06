Special Weather Statement issued for Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell, Southern Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 21:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum; Phillips; Valley The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Phillips County in northeastern Montana Northeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana Northwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southwestern Valley County in northeastern Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 910 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fourchette, or 28 miles east of Zortman, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Saco, Fourchette, Devils Creek Rec Area, U L Bend Rec Area, Hell Creek Rec Area, Hinsdale, Crooked Creek Rec Area, Phillips, Content, Sun Prairie and The Bentonite Plant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GARFIELD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO