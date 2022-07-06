ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus County, MT

Flood Advisory issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fergus;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Petroleum, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 21:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum; Phillips; Valley The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Phillips County in northeastern Montana Northeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana Northwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southwestern Valley County in northeastern Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 910 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fourchette, or 28 miles east of Zortman, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Saco, Fourchette, Devils Creek Rec Area, U L Bend Rec Area, Hell Creek Rec Area, Hinsdale, Crooked Creek Rec Area, Phillips, Content, Sun Prairie and The Bentonite Plant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Southwest Phillips Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Phillips, Petroleum, Garfield, Valley and western McCone Counties through 1000 PM MDT At 906 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Turner to Mosby. Movement was northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glasgow, Malta, Jordan, Winnett, Opheim, Whitewater, Nashua, Fort Peck, Saco, Dodson, Sand Springs, Fourchette, U L Bend Rec Area, Duck Creek Rec Area, Hillside, Hell Creek Rec Area, Flowing Wells Rest Area, Hinsdale, Flatwillow and Port Of Morgan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Daniels; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; McCone; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Pondera; Powell; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Silver Bow; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 445 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MCCONE MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PONDERA POWELL RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN SILVER BOW STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT

