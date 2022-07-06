Flood Advisory issued for McMinn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 23:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Catoosa; Walker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Catoosa and central Walker Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1100 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Cooper Heights, or 7 miles east of Trenton, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, Chickamauga, Beaumont, Noble, Chattanooga Valley, Wood Station, Blue Spring, Cooper Heights, Rock Spring and Fairview. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
