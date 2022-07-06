ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer form Upside Down Pictures at Netflix for new spin-off plus Death Note and The Talisman shows

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer are cashing on on the immense success of Season 4, forming a new production company dubbed Upside Down Pictures and committing to several new projects at Netflix.

The news comes just one day after the last two feature-length episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 helped the show become only the second Netflix show to pass 1 billion hours watched in its first 28 days, behind just Squid Game.

The Duffer Brothers will now set up their previously-teased Stranger Things spin-off, plus a new stage play and brand new shows such as an adaptation of the hit manga Death Note and Stephen King's The Talisman, via Deadline.

Cashing in: Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer are cashing on on the immense success of Season 4, forming a new production company dubbed Upside Down Pictures and committing to several new projects at Netflix
Big hit: The news comes just one day after the last two feature-length episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 helped the show become only the second Netflix show to pass 1 billion hours watched in its first 28 days, behind just Squid Game

The Duffer's brought on Hilary Leavitt to run Upside Down Pictures, who helped develop Orphan Black, Ozark and The Great.

The company borrowed the name from the mythical place in Stranger Things, with the Duffer's saying they want to make the kinds of stories that inspired them when they were growing up.

They said in a statement they want, 'stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism.'

Inspired: The company borrowed the name from the mythical place in Stranger Things, with the Duffer's saying they want to make the kinds of stories that inspired them when they were growing up

First on their agenda is the final season of Stranger Things, which series star David Harbour teased would be filmed next year, likely aiming for a 2024 debut.

They will also develop a Stranger Things spin-off, which they had previously teased would be '1000% different' from the flagship series.

The show will be based on an original idea by the Duffer's, with their Upside Down Pictures producing alongside Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment.

Final season: First on their agenda is the final season of Stranger Things, which series star David Harbour teased would be filmed next year, likely aiming for a 2024 debut

One project that hadn't been previously teased prior to this announcement is a new Stranger Things stage play that is set within the 'world and mythology' of the series.

Sonia Friedman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) will produce alongside Stephen Daldry (The Hours), with the latter also set to direct the play.

21 Laps will serve as an associate producer for the play, which will be written by Stranger Things and Fear Street Part Three - 1666 writer Kate Trefry.

Stage play: One project that hadn't been previously teased prior to this announcement is a new Stranger Things stage play that is set within the 'world and mythology' of the series

The brothers will also be developing a live-action TV series adaptation of Death Note, the manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata.

The story follows a teenager who finds a supernatural book that gives him an unique power over life and death - as all he needs to do is write a name in the book and that person will die.

The show will follow him as he tries to cleanse his world of anyone he doesn't see fit, while the authorities close in.

Manga: The brothers will also be developing a live-action TV series adaptation of Death Note, the manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata

Netflix had previously adapted Death Note with a 2017 live-action movie starring Natt Turner, though this show will be, 'an entirely new take.'

They are also adapting Stephen King and Peter Straub's 1984 novel The Talisman, which they will develop with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Television.

Stranger Things executive producer/writer Curtis Gwinn will create the series, following a young man in New Hampshire who discovers a strange land known as The Territories, where he tries to find the artifact to save his mother's life.

Live action: Netflix had previously adapted Death Note with a 2017 live-action movie starring Natt Turner, though this show will be, 'an entirely new take'

'It’s much more fantasy. It has sci-fi. It has horror elements. It has a lot of heart. It has everything that we love. And it’s got the best werewolf character I think, ever,' Matt Duffer said in an interview.

Also on the Duffer's development slate is an untitled original series from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance).

No details about that series have been revealed at this time.

Talisman: They are also adapting Stephen King and Peter Straub's 1984 novel The Talisman, which they will develop with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Television

