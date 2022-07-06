ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

OFFICIALS: Grass fire near Eustace 95% contained, evacuation area standing down

 2 days ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE:. As of 7:30 p.m. the fire is 95 percent contained as confirmed by a drone. The evacuation area is standing down at this time. It will be reestablished if the need arises. According to Henderson County...

Major crash on SH 322 near C Rusk County Road 2121 in

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — According to Rusk County Office, there is a major crash involving two vehicles on SH 322 near County Road 2121. Avoid this area and seek other routes, Rusk County Office said. CBS19 will update this article with more information once it is available.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Bullard announces changes to trash service pickup time due to extreme heat

BULLARD, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022. The city of Bullard announced Friday that trash pickup times will change for residents due to extreme heat. Starting Monday, city of Bullard residents will have to have their trash out by 6 a.m. on their designated pickup days. The city is served by Republic Services, a trash company that serves several East Texas cities.
BULLARD, TX
Volunteers working together to restore historic Caddo Mounds grass house

ALTO, Texas — In 2019, an EF-3 tornado ripped through the city of Alto destroying the museum and grass house that sat at the Caddo Mounds State Historic site. "It caught us by surprise," recalled Victor Galan, Vice President of the Friends of Caddo Mounds. "There were six life flights that day and we had one person die."
ALTO, TX
No major damage at Broadway Square Mall after fire causes heavy smoke, flames

A huge column of black smoke filled the sky Tuesday near the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler after a fire. Heavy smoke clouds and visible flames could be seen coming from above the building Tuesday afternoon as Tyler Fire Department firefighters quickly arrived on scene. The blaze was quickly extinguished...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 child flown to hospital, 5 hospitalized after East Texas crash

UPDATE – One child was flown to a hospital after a two-vehicle East Texas crash and five other people were hospitalized on Tuesday, according to DPS. The wreck happened around 5:10 p.m. on Highway 64 W and FM 2661 in Smith County. A 2003 GMC Envoy and a 2003 Freightliner box truck were involved in […]
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Along and east of a line from Jacksboro to Mineral Wells to Killeen. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Multiple injuries in major Smith County crash

Multiple people were injured in a major crash in Smith County on Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark said at approximately 5:10 Tuesday afternoon, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 64 W and FM 2661 in Smith County. Vehicles involved include a 2003 GMC Envoy...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Smith County issues burn ban

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County has joined the likes of 182 other Texas counties in issuing a burn ban. When areas experience extended periods of hot, dry, windy weather, counties implement bans on outdoor burning as a wildfire prevention tool. In Smith County, the burn ban will be...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
The History of Cedar Creek Lake

The history of Cedar Creek Lake begins with the first hole in the ground, which began in 1961 before the lake was completed in 1965. The lake is located 15 miles west of the town of Athens between US Highway 175 and Texas Highway 274. It encompasses 32,623 acres and...
ATHENS, TX
