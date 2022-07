Two men are in Waller County custody on suspicion of drug trafficking after authorities seized hundreds of pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, an investigator with the Westside Narcotics Task Force stopped a passenger vehicle traveling on Business 290, just east of FM 359. A narcotics K9 was deployed to assist at the scene, and alerted to an odor of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.

WALLER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO