Solvang, CA

TravelSkills 07-06-22 Does Paula’s Pancake House in Solvang really have the best pancakes?

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The exterior of Paula's Pancake House in Solvang, Calif. (Photo By Andrew Pridgen ) You can shut off your GPS as soon as you drive into Solvang. Paula’s is impossible to...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 2

 

News Channel 3-12

Fiesta tradition continues with Old Spanish Days costume sale

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara’s nearly century long tradition, Fiesta, continued Saturday morning with the Old Spanish Days costume sale. “ (The sale) is a way of many of our dancers to clean up their closet and pass those beautiful costumes on to those members of our community who want to participate in Fiesta,” says The post Fiesta tradition continues with Old Spanish Days costume sale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
visitsyv.com

Hot on the Santa Ynez Valley Cocktail Trail

Discover artfully crafted cocktails mixed to perfection on the Santa Ynez Valley Cocktail Trail. We might be best known as wine country, but wine is certainly not the only buzzed about beverage here in the Santa Ynez Valley. Our craft cocktail culture has really taken off in recent years, captivating the discerning palates of locals and visitors alike. Restaurants with talented mixologists are at the heart of the exciting and expanding spirits-driven scene. While ordering food is 100% optional if you’re simply bellying up to the bar for a drink, the bar bite selections and full restaurant menus might rightly tempt you. We say a resounding “yes, please” to perfect pairings like oysters + martinis, pinsas + spritzes and caramelized brussels sprouts + bourbon anything! Following are the cream of the SYV cocktail crop to help you plot your next course on the Santa Ynez Valley Cocktail Trail.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
santabarbaraca.com

New Restaurants in Santa Barbara

As far as we’re concerned, there’s always room for more good eats in our bountiful city surrounded by organic farms, family-run ranches, avocado and citrus orchards, and the seafood-rich Santa Barbara Channel. You’re definitely going to want to sample what these new Santa Barbara restaurants are cooking up with the ingredients of the season. From casual to refined and everything in between, this fresh crop of eateries is ripe for your restaurant picking!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Pancake House#Economy#Pancakes#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#Danish
loveexploring.com

7 things you must do in Santa Barbara

The sun-soaked coast of Santa Barbara has plenty to offer, from outdoor adventures to dolphin spotting as well as experiencing the local culture and cuisine. Known as The American Riviera, Santa Barbara in California is idyllic in more ways than one. It’s home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, unrivalled dolphin spotting locations, and many celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s easy to see why too, with miles of cycle routes, some of California’s most popular restaurants and of course that near-guaranteed golden sunshine. Here’s what to do in this sought-after city.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Rancho Sisquoc Celebrates 75 Years

Located far up the Santa Maria Valley, Rancho Sisquoc is one of Santa Barbara County’s most tremendous properties. It’s massive, at 58 square miles, being the largest private property left in the county; it’s old, as one of the last Mexican land grants before Americans took over in the 1840s, not counting the millennia of Chumash occupation; and it’s significant in all sorts of agricultural ways, from ranching to row crops to vineyards.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices again increasing, find the lowest cost

Following an increase in demand for gasoline over the Fourth of July holiday, prices in San Luis Obispo County rose even though national gas prices continue to steadily decline. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased nine cents to $6.33 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

What’s Up at Fairview Gardens?

The old saw goes that if you want to make a million bucks farming, you should start with two million. That’s been the recent fate of Fairview Gardens, the 13-acre farm in Goleta that found itself on “the brink of a financial cliff” and took a “pause” to conserve resources in June. “We simply could not ask the community to continue to support ongoing operations without a long-term plan to reach financial sustainability,” the letter at the farm’s website reads.
GOLETA, CA
Coastal View

Rods and Roses roars through town

Raising money for community groups serving youth since 1997, Rods & Roses is Carpinteria’s homegrown classic and muscle car show, bringing out car enthusiasts and collectors from near and far. Decked-out autos lined Linden Avenue on Saturday, mainly owned by Carpinteria-locals, providing a family-friendly experience for spectators.
CARPINTERIA, CA
