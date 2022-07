One of the best thing about living in northeast Nevada is that you do not have to travel far from home to find adventure! Our region hosts numerous known, and not so well known, spots that are ripe for adventure but easy on the pocket book due to geographical proximity. From alpine lakes in our mountain ranges to reservoirs ripe with fish to miles of ATV/OHV trails, one does not need to look far to find outdoor fun.

ELKO, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO