If Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen are having issues, the star point guard is not about to admit it publicly. The New York Post reported on Thursday that Lillard is unhappy with the direction of the Trail Blazers. He supposedly tried to arrange a meeting with Allen to discuss his concerns, but Allen never returned his call. Lillard then tried to email Allen and she redirected him to another Blazers executive, according to the report.

