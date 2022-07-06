ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Scorching Abilene summer continues, June 2022 3rd warmest ever

By Kayleigh Thomas
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVIhH_0gX0oeL300

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It seems every time you tune in to our Big Country Storm Team meteorologists this summer, they are talking about heat. While we know summer is hot, this summer is shaping up to be one of the hottest yet.

Sizzling start

The meteorological summer started with a bang, as a record was set for the month May being the hottest Abilene had ever experienced.

A total of 10 daily high temperature records were broken that month. We also broke the record for most days in May with 100-degree temperatures. Out of 31 days, 14 of them had highs in the triple digits. The heat trend continued into June as Abilenians lived through the third hottest June ever recorded.

Scorching statistics

The average temperature for the month peaked at 86.5 degrees. The hottest June recorded was in 1953 with an average temperature of 87.7 degrees, followed closely by 2011 with an average temperature of 87.6 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fxKh_0gX0oeL300

While we didn’t break the records for the hottest June, we set three new daily high temperature records and tied two. June also tied for the greatest number of 100-degree days in June with 1953, both years seeing 21 days.

Will the toasty temperatures continue?

The start of July brought more triple digits our way, with four out of the first five days of the month warmer than 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory was issued for almost the entire Big Country until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8. The next week doesn’t look to bring any relief.

Temperatures continue to climb higher into the triple digits as we head into the weekend and early next week. Widespread temperatures of 104+ degrees can be expected across the Big Country, with some areas pushing closer to 110 degrees by Monday.

As for the rest of summer, the Climate Prediction Center continues to forecast above average temperatures for the Big Country for up to the next three months.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Big Country dry spell continues drought trend, lake level update

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Typically, May and June are the months where we see a majority of our precipitation for the year. The month of June only saw three days of measurable rainfall for the entire month. Those three days were the first three of the month, with each day measuring less than half-an-inch. Needless to say, the Big Country is DRY.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Friday July 8, 2022: Record breaking heat and isolated showers/storms possible today

Record breaking heat is possible today as the HEAT ADVISORY continues. The record high temperature for today in Abilene is 105°. I am forecasting 106°. The HEAT ADVISORY will continue all the way through 8:00 p.m. Saturday. High temperatures during this time will range from 102° to around 106°. There will be a light and variable wind under a mostly sunny sky. Isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, however a strong to potentially severe storm is possible in the far Northern Big Country. Most areas will stay dry.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Rock 108

5 Huge Texas Wind Farms And 4 Are Close To Abilene

Ah, the state of Texas. The Lone Star State. Things are definitely bigger here, including the overall size of the state. It used to be that you'd hit the road on trips and along the way you'd see fields of oil wells and oil derricks. Although there are still some here and there, these massive fields are now transforming into wind farms. Why not? Anyone who has lived in this part of Texas for any amount of time knows the wind blows. There's certainly no shortage of that.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: 5 more baby capybaras join the Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo announced the birth of five capybara pups Friday, born late Thursday morning. The zoo said this is the first capybara littler since September of 2021, when nine pups were born. Thursday, the five pups were born to mother Daisy, making her a second-time mom. At birth, capybara pups […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Status Check: What’s happening with four pending Braum’s locations in Abilene?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Braum’s has officially purchased four different plots of land in Abilene but does this mean they’re going to open a Key City location soon?. KTAB and KRBC spoke to a Braum’s representative, who confirmed the restaurant has slowly been acquiring land here for the past couple years, but that doesn’t mean construction is planned.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
BigCountryHomepage

‘We understand financial issues’: Abilene restaurant lowers prices during inflation, fights building’s reputation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As costs of goods continue to rise across the country, you may have noticed many restaurants and businesses also raising prices. While one Abilene restaurant is being hit with the inflation, its owners say they want to prioritize their customers and actually lower menu prices. Stonewalls Pizza, Wings & Things faced […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: Aftermath of 2-alarm fire in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Not much is left standing after a two-alarm fire destroyed a north Abilene building early Wednesday morning. The fire began around 4:15 a.m. in a building on the 1000 block of North Mockingbird Lane, and by the time emergency crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed and a second alarm was […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXII.com

Man with ties to Sherman added to Texas’ most wanted list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man with ties to Sherman was added to the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.”. 52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and Taylor County. District Attorney Brett Smith said Havener is...
SHERMAN, TX
ktxs.com

Long time Abilene doctor turns 92, celebrates by taking final flight

ABILENE, Texas — Community involvement is a practice that most people enjoy adding to their routine, but for Dr. Jack Ramsey, a certified flight instructor and specialist in radiation oncology, it is simply a way of life. Dr. Ramsey is certified in diagnostic radiology, nuclear medicine and radiation oncology,...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘It brings pause in an otherwise chaotic moment’: Abilene American Legion Riders carry flag on local leg of 50 state tour

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The American Legion Riders Post 57 in Abilene received a visit from Dallas post 453 Wednesday afternoon. The bikers from Dallas carried the Patriot Flag with them on its 115-day journey across the united states. 2022 marks the 13th year for this tradition through the American Legion Riders. “Well, this was […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy