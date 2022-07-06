ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Body Found In SoFi Stadium Lake, Cops Investigating

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation is underway at SoFi Stadium after dive teams found a body in the lake in front of the Rams and Chargers' home venue in L.A. on Wednesday. The Los Angeles County Fire Dept. says firefighters were dispatched to the stadium at around 6 AM after they received reports that...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Search underway in lake at SoFi Stadium for possible body

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Crews are responding to SoFi Stadium Wednesday morning in Inglewood on a report of a possible body in the lake. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they received a call just after 6 a.m. reporting someone who went into the nearby lake and did not come out.
INGLEWOOD, CA
theroundupnews.com

BRIEF: Bodies identified in Winnetka crash

The LA County Coroner’s Office identified the three bodies that were killed in the car crash in Winnetka on Sunday night. The accident occurred on the intersection of Vanowen St. near Corbin Ave. According to NBC 4, Celestino Fuentes, Isaiah Sanchez and Steve Orellana Jr. passed away on the...
WINNETKA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Inglewood, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Man's body pulled from lake at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The body of a man was pulled from the lake in front of SoFi Stadium Wednesday morning in Inglewood. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they received a call just after 6 a.m. of reports of someone who went into the nearby lake and did not come out.
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Butts
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Hernandez Killed in Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway [Paramount, CA]

22-Year-Old Dies in Car Crash near Rosecrans Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. near Rosecrans Avenue. Furthermore, the investigators said Hernandez’s vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a pole before hitting an embankment. Unfortunately, 22-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Long...
PARAMOUNT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Lasd Seb#Seblasd#Sofi
foxla.com

Operation North Star nabs 192 fugitives in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES - Federal authorities announced 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals were arrested in the greater Los Angeles area during a 30-day nationwide initiative called Operation North Star. The 192 arrests were among the 1,500 arrests of fugitives wanted for the "most serious, violent, and harmful"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Motorcyclist shot on 110 Freeway in South Pasadena

An investigation was underway in South Pasadena early Thursday morning, after a motorcyclist was shot while riding along the 110 Freeway. The motorcyclist's condition was not immediately known, though he was able to maintain control of the motorcycle even after the shooting. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.Los Angeles Police Department officers first made contact with the victim late Wednesday at around 11: 30 p.m. after the rider reported the shooting. California Highway Patrol officers were also called to the scene to assist with the investigation.He was not sure when or where exactly he was shot at, though investigators believe it occurred somewhere between Marmion Way and Orange Grove Avenue along the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway. They were investigating if the shots could have come from another person driving on the freeway, standing on the side of the road or even on an overpass. Investigators also located a bullet hole in the gas tank of the bike. Officers are hoping that someone else who may have been driving along the freeway at the same time could come forward with any additional information.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
iheart.com

No Cars Allowed This Weekend In South LA! Could You Do It?

So, no cars will be allowed this weekend in South Los Angeles for the first CicLAvia event of 2022. First the name, so “Ciclovia” is a Spanish term that means "cycleway", either a permanent bike path or the closing of certain streets to cars for cyclists and pedestrians. So they just put LA in ten middle of the Ciclovia to make CicLAvia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
point2homes.com

1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
ACTON, CA
foxla.com

LAPD looking for suspects in downtown murder

Police have released surveillance footage from the scene of a murder in downtown Los Angeles. LAPD say they're looking for Deshawn Dequan Porter and the woman seen in this footage who police say aided Porter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Shot in Highland Park

Highland Park, Los Angeles, CA: A motorcyclist was shot in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday night, July 6, and then transported by ambulance to a local area hospital. The shooting occurred at approximately 10:16 p.m. and the victim was located on the 5900 block of Arroyo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

Grocery-store assault in Santa Ana leaves man with fractured skull

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man fractured his skull when he was assaulted and pushed to the ground in a Santa Ana grocery store. The attack was caught on the store's surveillance camera. It happened on May 29, but Santa Ana police released the footage this week in an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy