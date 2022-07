TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WKBT) — A Town of Campbell police officer picked up an unlikely passenger. An officer was on her way to work on Thursday when she spotted a kitten on the side of the road, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page, She notified an on-duty officer who found the kitten on the shoulder of Interstate 90. The on-duty officer rescued the kitten and turned it over to the Coulee Region Humane Society.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO