Ten years on and The Ride Festival is alive and kicking. It’s not easy in a town saturated with music events and a host of other summer shindigs, but Ride producer Todd Creel is nothing if not determined to keep his rock ’n’ roll throwdown thriving. And thriving it is. This weekend, with two days of music already under its belt, music fans will be treated to top-flight acts in intimate venues. It doesn’t get much better than that.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO