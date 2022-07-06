VADOC debuts new notification system for crime victims

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Corrections’ (VADOC) Victim Services Unit has released a new notification system for crime victims throughout the state.

According to VADOC, the Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion (NAAVI) is a system designed with crime victims in mind. The user-friendly system alerts crime victims of any change in the status regarding one or more inmates.

Crime victims may register for NAAVI online , and can choose to receive notification updates via email, text, phone, and/or postal mail as long as their perpetrator is currently incarcerated within the VADOC. Users have the ability to specify how and when they are notified of inmate status changes after account registration.

NAAVI includes inmates who have been sentenced to serve 12 months or more. It does not include inmates held in local or regional jails, parolees, or probationers.

“The new system represents a dramatic move forward for VADOC’s Victim Services Unit as we continue to improve the support and resources we offer to crime victims,” said VADOC’s Victim Services Director Amber Leake. “NAAVI will provide the victims of crime in Virginia the opportunity to access all of the essential post-sentencing services and information they may need.”

If the inmate is currently incarcerated in a local or regional jail, victims can register for system notifications through VINE .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.