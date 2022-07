13-day-old Baby Wade Dies of Neglect by Indiana ParentsIndiana Mugshot. Just before 7 a.m. police were called to a home regarding a 1-week-old newborn not breathing. Police say what appeared to be narcotics and paraphernalia were in plain view inside the home and those first responders were unable to revive the 13-day-old baby named Wade.

INDIANA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO