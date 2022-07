GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - About two weeks after approval from the CDC and FDA, covid vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old are now available in Northeast Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were 5,216 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry for the 6-month-4-year age group as of July 2.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO