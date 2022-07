The Chicago Blackhawks are never going to tell Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews that the only organization either player has suited up for wants them to leave. A franchise that made waves this weekend with multiple trades has made it clear that the only three players on the roster who weren’t available were Kane, Toews and Seth Jones, all because they have no-trade or no-move clauses. That doesn’t mean the deals that saw Alex DeBrincat leave for an underwhelming return, or a move that saw Kirby Dach go to Montreal weren’t a hint those veteran players should reconsider their stances on sticking around.

