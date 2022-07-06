ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesville, NC

State champ Jamesville 14U softball team seeking donations for World Series trip

By Brandon Tester
 2 days ago
(contributed photo)

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jamesville Little League 14U softball team won the Babe Ruth League state championship. Now, they’re asking the community to help them get to the World Series in Florida.

The World Series will take place in Treasure Coast, Fla., from July 19-28. The team is asking for donations to help cover travel and lodging.

Donors can make checks payable to Jamesville Little League, with “14U Softball” on the subject line. Jamesville Little League is a nonprofit organization, and contributions are tax-deductible.

A link to the donation form is provided below.

