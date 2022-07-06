ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa high school baseball and softball preview

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Wednesday, high school baseball and softball...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football launches 'Iowa City NIL Club'

Iowa football has launched the ‘Iowa City NIL Club,’ a collective developed to allow fans more inside access into the Hawkeyes program. The club was launched on July 6, per The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman. The perks from purchasing the pass, which totals out to $199 and will...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports’ Nick Kosko’s game-by-game predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022

As the reigning Big Ten West champion, any conversation about who will be in the mix from the West to get to Indianapolis has to include Iowa. The Hawkeyes return a number of key players that helped Iowa start off 6-0 last season and then finish with four consecutive wins to end the 2021 regular season en route to a 10-win campaign and a trip to the Big Ten championship game. Iowa brings back the nation’s leading tackler in linebacker Jack Campbell and he’s joined by a pair of talented linebackers in Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs. Pro Football Focus just tabbed...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy