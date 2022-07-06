ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

USPS unveils Nancy Reagan Forever stamp

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbA5g_0gX0mKx300

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – The United States Postal Service unveiled the artwork on the Nancy Reagan Forever stamp on Wednesday, what would have been the former First Lady's 101st birthday.

“Through our stamp program, the Postal Service seeks to commemorate and celebrate the very best of America, and Nancy Reagan truly represents that ideal,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“We hope to provide the means for the public to come together in remembrance and commemoration of this great and impactful American. I, along with the 650,000 women and men of the United States Postal Service, am proud to honor First Lady Nancy Reagan with this stamp.”

Reagan was the First Lady of the United States from 1981 until 1989 when her husband and former California Gov. Ronald Reagan was serving as president.

The Reagans lived part-time in Santa Barbara County at their family ranch in the hills above the Gaviota Coast , which is also known as the "Western White House." The 2021 Alisal Fire threatened the ranch and surrounding property, but it was able to survive the blaze.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley hosted the stamp's dedication ceremony on Wednesday, and First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the design.

The Postmaster General, Reagan's niece Anne Peterson, and chairman of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Fred Ryan all attended the event.

The post USPS unveils Nancy Reagan Forever stamp appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Simi Valley, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Government
POLITICO

Iconic Norman Rockwell works of art are taken off the White House walls

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. The Thomas Crown affair this is not. But priceless pieces of art have been removed...
POTUS
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Nancy Reagan
Person
Jill Biden
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Generals in American History

“General” is the highest rank in the Army,  Marines, and the Air Force. Today, the highest rank anyone can attain in  any branch of the service is general with four stars. In WWII, there were several five star generals–known as General of the Army. They included Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower, the two great leaders […]
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Northwell Health’s Sandra Lindsay awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom at White House ceremony

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- During a special ceremony held at the White House on Thursday, President Joseph R. Biden bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sandra Lindsay, RN, DHSc, for becoming the first American to receive an approved Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and her continued advocacy for public health equity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005805/en/ Sandra Lindsay, RN, DHSc, a critical care nurse from Northwell Health, was honored at a special ceremony held at the White House on Thursday July 7, 2022 where President Joseph R. Biden bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom to her for becoming the first American to receive an approved Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and her continued advocacy for public health equity. Dr. Lindsay has been a vocal proponent of the need for vaccinations and has made it a personal mission to dispel medical misinformation and fight for equal health care access across the globe. (Photo: Business Wire)
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#The Reagans#First Lady#101st#The Postal Service#American#Alisal Fire
CNN

Juneteenth by the Numbers 2021

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
moneytalksnews.com

U.S. States With the Most World War II Veterans

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Porch. The U.S. population of veterans boomed in the middle of the 20th century, with the introduction of a military draft in 1940 and the beginning of U.S. involvement in World War II the following year. In 1940, only 9% of adults had served in the military, but just one decade later, that figure had more than quadrupled to 37%. Between veterans of WWII, the Korean War in the 1950s, and the Vietnam War in the 1960s, the share of adult veterans peaked at 44% in 1970. Since then, however, the share of veterans has declined each decade. The draft was ended in 1973, and over time, the aging and passing of older generations of veterans have reduced the percentage of former service members.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

WW2 Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at US Capitol

Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday. A date and other details will be announced later, Pelosi and Schumer said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy