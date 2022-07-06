ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemp raises nearly $4 million in 2 months in Georgia governor race

By Olafimihan Oshin
 2 days ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has raised nearly $4 million within a two-month span in his rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Kemp’s campaign told The Hill on Wednesday that the governor raised $3.8 million between May 1 to June 30.

According to Axios, a Kemp-aligned PAC, the Georgians First Leadership Committee, brought in an additional $3 million during the same period.

Kemp and Abrams won their respective primaries on May 24.

Kemp raised some $7 million during his primary race against Trump-backed primary challenger David Perdue, who he beat by a wide margin. He had some $10.7 million cash on hand as of April.

Abrams, who lost to Kemp in 2018, raised $11.7 million within a three-month period ending on April 30, according to The Associated Press. She has not released her latest campaign finance report.

Kemp and Abrams are in a virtual dead heat, according to a Quinnipiac University poll from last week, with both candidates polling at 48 percent of voters, showing little change from a theoretical head-to-head poll in January.

Kemp recently hired former Vice President Mike Pence’s top aide Marc Short to help with his national fundraising campaign.

Comments / 3

Common Sense
2d ago

Abrams needs to be in jail. She’s a joke and embarrassment for Georgia. The Democrats have failed in everything they attempted.

Reply
3
