Music

How Kesha convinced Big Freedia to visit a haunted insane asylum

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
 2 days ago

For most people, it would take a lot of convincing to visit a supposedly haunted former insane asylum.

But for Big Freedia, it required nothing more than an invitation from her “baby, Kesha.”

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” collaborator , 44, tells Page Six exclusively she “wanted to be able to have that experience” with the pop star, which was filmed for the latter’s forthcoming Discovery+ show, “Conjuring Kesha.”

Big Freedia tells Page Six she would do anything for her friend, Kesha.
Discovery +

The series follows the “Praying” singer, 35, and a handful of her famous friends — including the New Orleans Queen of Bounce, JoJo Fletcher, Whitney Cummings, Betty Who, GaTa and Karen Elson — as they explore some of the most haunted places and cites across the United States.

“I love Kesha, so anything she pretty much she asks me to do, I’m down to do,” Freedia tells us.

“It was very interesting being in that house and going to the asylum and having that whole experience. It was very spooky, I must say,” she adds. “You have to definitely tune in to the episode. You’re going to definitely get your kicks out of it.”

Kesha convinced Freedia to visit a haunted insane asylum for her show, “Conjuring Kesha.”
Getty Images for dcp

Though Kesha — who hosts an eerie podcast called “Kesha and the Creepies” — has an obvious love for the supernatural and paranormal, Freedia says what most people don’t know about the musician is “just how sweet she is.”

“She’s very laidback. She loves to have fun. She loves to party,” the “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” star shares.

The entertainers are so close, they have matching tattoos.
iiswhoiis/Instagram

“When I met Kesha, right away, we connected,” she says, adding that the two “had such a great time” on Kesha’s “High Road Tour” in 2020 that they wound up getting matching tattoos — a fishbone on the tops of their right hands.

“And before we left the tour, she was like, ‘I got a song I want you to do.’ And I’m like, ‘I got a song I want you to do!’ And then we recorded music together, and we’ve been friends ever since.”

The “Raising Hell” collaborators connected “right away.”
GC Images

The duo’s most notable track is perhaps “Raising Hell,” which neither seems to have a problem doing.

“It’s just one thing after another [with Kesha],” Freedia quips of their relationship.

“Conjuring Kesha” debuts Friday, July 8 on Discovery+ — and catch Freedia on BET+’s original series, “College Hill: Celebrity Edition.”

CELEBRITIES
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#Haunted House#Celebrity
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CELEBRITIES
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BEAUTY & FASHION
THEATER & DANCE
CELEBRITIES
HIP HOP
