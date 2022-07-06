ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas could see recreational marijuana on the 2022 ballot

5NEWS
5NEWS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ARKANSAS, USA — In order for recreational marijuana in Arkansas to be legalized, the issue has to be on an election ballot. Groups across the state have been trying to get it there by racking up more than 89,000 signatures on a petition by July 8. Arkansas law...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 40

jusdafax
2d ago

we can , medically, we have a good chance of recreational. vote and make it happen. Asa needs to speak up .

Reply
10
Ricky
2d ago

It grows naturally who says we can't smoke what naturally grows.

Reply(12)
13
Related
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Reg. Update: Arkansas To Put Marijuana Legalization On Ballot, 16 Businesses In Colorado Get $25k to $50k In Grants To Foster Equity & More

Arkansas Cannabis Activists Collect Double Signatures Required To Place Marijuana Legalization On Ballot. Marijuana activists in The Land of Opportunity are pushing hard to see adult-use cannabis legal in the state. Responsible Growth Arkansas, an organization fighting to place recreational marijuana on the ballot, recently confirmed having gathered approximately 200,000 signatures, which is double the minimum needed, reported KFSM-TV.
ARKANSAS STATE
2022 Election Expert

Arkansas to vote on 3 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 3 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Arkansas in 2022. Description: Allows the state legislature to call itself into extraordinary sessions upon (a) a joint proclamation from the Speaker of the House and the Senate President Pro Tempore or (b) upon a proclamation signed by two-thirds of the members in each chamber.
ARKANSAS STATE
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

Judge: Execution can't proceed without religious requests

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to be executed July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001. Gonzales, 39, has asked that when he is executed, his spiritual adviser be allowed in the death chamber so she can pray aloud, hold his hand and place her other hand on his chest. “Receiving God’s touch is a sacred concept in the Bible and even the lepers were touched by God. The specific physical contact I have requested is vitally important to me as I am making my spiritual transition into the paradise of God,” Gonzales said in court documents filed last month.
24/7 Wall St.

The Poorest Town in Every State

Rising income inequality in the United States has been a central economic major for years, as more income is captured by the top 20% wealthiest households every year. According to a Pew Research report from 2020, the income the top quintile has brought in has risen from 43% in 1968 to 52% in 2018. This […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Android Tv#Election State#Groups#Arkansans
thecentersquare.com

Cuccinelli: No judge has ever declared invasion before in U.S. history

(The Center Square) – U.S. judges declaring an invasion at the southern border hasn't occurred before until this week, Ken Cuccinelli, former U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director and deputy secretary of Department of Homeland Security, said. On Tuesday, four county judges in Texas declared an invasion citing Article...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

A New Study Analyzes U.S. State Approaches To Cannabis Licensing

A new study conducted by economic researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provided a systematic analysis of the current licensing strategies taken by all states that have passed medical cannabis laws and adult-use recreational cannabis laws. The study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy showed data on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Missouri Compare to the Nation

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 85,673,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States — or 26,186 for every 100,000 people. In Missouri, the infection rate is far lower than the national average. Since the first […]
MISSOURI STATE
US News and World Report

Edibles, Beverages Laced With THC Legal Friday in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high. Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of...
Lincoln Report

3 Special Small Towns in Arkansas

If you're looking for a truly unique experience, then you need to head to one of Arkansas's small towns. These charming communities offer a glimpse into the state's fascinating history and culture. You'll find friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of things to see and do. And best of all, small towns are the perfect place to slow down and appreciate the simple things in life. So if you're looking for an unforgettable vacation, be sure to add an Arkansas small town to your list.
ARKANSAS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State courts from Oregon to Georgia will now decide who – if anyone – can get an abortion under 50 different state constitutions

By Stefanie Lindquist Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, state laws, rather than federal law, will now determine whether someone can legally get an abortion. It also means that state Supreme Courts will become much more important in deciding the validity of state laws on abortion. The U.S. […] The post State courts from Oregon to Georgia will now decide who – if anyone – can get an abortion under 50 different state constitutions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GEORGIA STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Beautiful Beaches in Arkansas

Many people find the beach to be a relaxing place to unwind and forget about their daily stresses. However, not everyone has easy access to the coast. Arkansas, for instance, does not have any ocean shoreline. However, this does not mean that residents of the Natural State cannot enjoy all the benefits of a beach vacation. In addition to beautiful lakes and rivers, you can engage in all the activities that make a beach day so enjoyable.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy