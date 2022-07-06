Arkansas could see recreational marijuana on the 2022 ballot
5NEWS
2 days ago
ARKANSAS, USA — In order for recreational marijuana in Arkansas to be legalized, the issue has to be on an election ballot. Groups across the state have been trying to get it there by racking up more than 89,000 signatures on a petition by July 8. Arkansas law...
Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
Arkansas Cannabis Activists Collect Double Signatures Required To Place Marijuana Legalization On Ballot. Marijuana activists in The Land of Opportunity are pushing hard to see adult-use cannabis legal in the state. Responsible Growth Arkansas, an organization fighting to place recreational marijuana on the ballot, recently confirmed having gathered approximately 200,000 signatures, which is double the minimum needed, reported KFSM-TV.
As of July 6, 2022, 3 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Arkansas in 2022. Description: Allows the state legislature to call itself into extraordinary sessions upon (a) a joint proclamation from the Speaker of the House and the Senate President Pro Tempore or (b) upon a proclamation signed by two-thirds of the members in each chamber.
DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to be executed July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001. Gonzales, 39, has asked that when he is executed, his spiritual adviser be allowed in the death chamber so she can pray aloud, hold his hand and place her other hand on his chest. “Receiving God’s touch is a sacred concept in the Bible and even the lepers were touched by God. The specific physical contact I have requested is vitally important to me as I am making my spiritual transition into the paradise of God,” Gonzales said in court documents filed last month.
Rising income inequality in the United States has been a central economic major for years, as more income is captured by the top 20% wealthiest households every year. According to a Pew Research report from 2020, the income the top quintile has brought in has risen from 43% in 1968 to 52% in 2018. This […]
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...
(The Center Square) – U.S. judges declaring an invasion at the southern border hasn't occurred before until this week, Ken Cuccinelli, former U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director and deputy secretary of Department of Homeland Security, said. On Tuesday, four county judges in Texas declared an invasion citing Article...
THC-infused edibles and beverages were made legal for Minnesotans 21 and older on Friday, and now lawmakers are looking to clarify precisely what the law they passed means. One question being raised is whether or not the edibles will be allowed to have images that could appeal to children. State...
A new study conducted by economic researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provided a systematic analysis of the current licensing strategies taken by all states that have passed medical cannabis laws and adult-use recreational cannabis laws. The study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy showed data on...
Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 85,673,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States — or 26,186 for every 100,000 people. In Missouri, the infection rate is far lower than the national average. Since the first […]
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high. Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of...
If you're looking for a truly unique experience, then you need to head to one of Arkansas's small towns. These charming communities offer a glimpse into the state's fascinating history and culture. You'll find friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of things to see and do. And best of all, small towns are the perfect place to slow down and appreciate the simple things in life. So if you're looking for an unforgettable vacation, be sure to add an Arkansas small town to your list.
By Stefanie Lindquist Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, state laws, rather than federal law, will now determine whether someone can legally get an abortion. It also means that state Supreme Courts will become much more important in deciding the validity of state laws on abortion. The U.S. […]
The post State courts from Oregon to Georgia will now decide who – if anyone – can get an abortion under 50 different state constitutions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Many people find the beach to be a relaxing place to unwind and forget about their daily stresses. However, not everyone has easy access to the coast. Arkansas, for instance, does not have any ocean shoreline. However, this does not mean that residents of the Natural State cannot enjoy all the benefits of a beach vacation. In addition to beautiful lakes and rivers, you can engage in all the activities that make a beach day so enjoyable.
A new Louisiana law will allow veterans and active-duty military members to carry concealed guns without a license. That bill, Senate Bill 143 by Senator Jay Morris (R-West Monroe) cleared the legislature with only one "no" vote and was signed into law by Governor Edwards. It takes effect on August 1.
Comments / 40