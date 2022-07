OMAHA -- A Macy, Nebraska, man was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in federal prison for robbery. Tariq Thomas, 20, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to two counts of robbery. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison. He will serve three years' supervised release after completing his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

