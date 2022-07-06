Chilling update on man seen breaking into homes and staring at sleeping victims after he’s hit with rape charge

TERRIFYING footage shows an intruder staring at sleeping victims as it was revealed that the suspect now faces a rape charge.

The chilling video was released weeks before police announced that Anthony Andrew Cifuentes, 31, was arrested and connected to multiple crimes.

Anthony Andrew Cifuentes, 31, has been arrested after he was allegedly captured on video breaking into a home and staring at victims Credit: San Bernardino Police Department

The disturbing footage of the criminal was released in April Credit: FOX 11 LA

Cifuentes has been hit with rape and burglary charges, San Bernardino police say Credit: FOX 11 LA

San Bernardino cops warned of Cifuentes while sharing the disturbing footage in April.

Police said the "brazen burglar" in the video had broken into a home in February and stood over the residents, staring at them as they slept.

He held a piece of fabric over his face while standing in the middle of the room and looking through their belongings.

The police department said in an update this week that DNA evidence led them to arrest Cifuentes on multiple charges.

"Thanks to the outstanding work by our detectives, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department crime lab, and the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, Anthony Andrew Cifuentes has been identified and charged with rape, assault with attempt to commit rape, and burglary," the police department wrote.

"If found guilty on all charges he could face a sentence of life in prison."

Police said through investigative efforts, Cifuentes was accused of another break-in and sex assault.

"Cifuentes gained entry into the victim's residence by forcing open a kitchen window and sexually assaulted her as she slept in her bed," a police spokesperson said.

The San Bernardino Police Department is now asking the public to contact them if they suspect they were targeted by Cifuentes in the past.

"Investigators believe that there could (sic) additional victims and are urging them to come forward and file a police report," police wrote.

Anyone with information was asked to call 909-384-5647 or 909-384-5640.