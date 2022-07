“I was tired of corporate dentistry treating people like a number.” — Dr. Alencar. Dr. Jayme Alencar de Oliveira Filho, started his own family dentistry practice in 2017 because he thought the world of dentistry was losing touch with patients. “I was tired of corporate dentistry treating people like a number,” says Dr. Alencar. “They’re just getting people in and out, trying to make a profit and meet their numbers. I wanted to bring back the feeling of friendship and family back to dentistry.”

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO