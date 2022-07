The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) has reinstated advice against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka. The warning has been put in place as a result of the severe economic crisis currently hitting the island nation. The FCDO website states: “Sri Lanka is experiencing a severe economic crisis which has led to shortages of basic necessities including medicines, cooking gas, fuel and food. There is a major shortage of fuel (diesel and petrol) affecting transport, businesses, and emergency services. There are daily power cuts due to electricity rationing. “This has led to protests and violent unrest. Further protests, demonstrations,...

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO