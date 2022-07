BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s always football season. If you live in south Louisiana and follow sports, you know that is a very true statement. Recruiting is its own game sometimes and LSU is pretty good at it. The Tigers are on a bit of a hot streak right now, picking up another commitment. This one is an in-state prospect who originally said he was headed to the Missouri Tigers.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO