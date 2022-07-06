How Arkansas firefighters beat the heat

Star of song, stage and screen, the neon-lit parts of Route 66 are the embodiment of 1950s-era Americana. But the reality of the road in the 2020s is mostly busted, sun-bleached asphalt, barren trees and rundown main streets. What's happening: Northwest Arkansas photographer Jeff Sonnabend turned his camera on some...
Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most historic cities in the United States, and living here for six years has been a pleasure. The change of scenery from California has been immense, and one of the great things about living in Fort Smith is the culinary scene. Of course, you can't live in the south without experiencing the barbecue, and Fort Smith has a robust barbecue scene.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The day was getting late, and the flathead catfish inside the holding tank secured to the bed of Nate Williams’s maroon...
Comments / 0