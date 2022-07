A fire that erupted Friday in the Santa Ana River bottom on the west end of Jurupa Valley burned roughly five acres as crews made steady progress encircling it. The non-injury blaze was reported about 11:10 a.m. in the area of Marlatt Street and Limonite Avenue, on the south side of the river bottom, close to the city limits of Norco, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

