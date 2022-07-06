ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What security measures will be in place for World Athletics Championships?

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Athletics Championships kicks off in...

www.kgw.com

KGW

University of Oregon students among the journalists to cover Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. — The World Athletics Championships, also known as Oregon22, kicks off in Eugene on July 15 and eight students from the University of Oregon will be among the journalists covering the competition. The opportunity is part of a paid internship partnership between the school and the event....
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

Eugene is first US city to host global track and field competition

Your browser does not support the audio element. Over 3,000 athletes and team officials from across the globe will be making their way to Oregon. They are all coming to compete in this year’s World Athletics Championship, which begins next week. This will be the event’s first year to take place in the U.S. and will be held in what’s known as Tracktown USA. Sasha Spencer is the athlete and team experience director for the World Athletics Championships. Todd Davidson is the CEO of Travel Oregon. Portland runner Emily Infeld is a 2016 Olympian and a competitor in the 5,000 meters. They join us to share what it means for an event like this to be held in Eugene and what it might mean for the future of Oregon sports.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Thurston's Cody Anderson using NIL to give back to the community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Oregon State football defensive lineman Cody Anderson's collegiate football career has been far from easy. "Not a big recruit, no offers, no chances," said Anderson. After graduating from Thurston High School in 2016, Anderson took a year off. He trained at Forever Strong. He worked extremely hard,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Assistant Armon Gates Headed To Oregon

It’s been a few days since there was any real activity in Husker Nation so we figured that Friday would be a good day to have something come up. I mean, what is the point of the offseason if there isn’t some sort of random movement within the programs?
kcfmradio.com

Rush to Negotiate New Media Contract; Emeralds

The Pac-12 is pushing up negotiations for its next media rights agreements in the wake of the decision by UCLA and USC to leave for the Big Ten. The Pac-12 announced that its board of directors has authorized negotiations. The conference’s current media rights deal expires in 2024, but the Pac-12 accelerated the timeline for negotiations for the next one with two of its marquee programs headed out the door. UCLA and USC leaving for the Big Ten in 2024 will knock the Pac-12 out of the nation’s second-largest media market.
HILLSBORO, OR
247Sports

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of every Oregon State football game in 2022

We’re in the midst of the final football-less month of 2022, and as we gear up for the start of the college football season (which comes on August 27th for those teams participating in “Week Zero” contests), we’re continuing our previews of Oregon State’s campaign. Our opponent preview series will begin next week, but first, we analyze the Beavers’ 2022 slate with some help from a reliable predictive tool: ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).
CORVALLIS, OR
focushillsboro.com

5 Star QB Dante Moore Sets Commitment Date

Over the past few months, Eugene Ducks supporters have watched as several high-profile quarterback prospects have chosen to play in other parts of the country. That may be about to change. Dante Moore, the 2022 quarterback, has set a commitment date of July 8 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Sports Center (per Hayes Fawcett).
EUGENE, OR
dawgnation.com

Info on ‘DawgNation Duck Hunt’ Tailgate for UGA-Oregon

Buy your ticket today for the “DawgNation Duck Hunt” Tailgate!. We invite you to join DawgNation on Saturday, September 3rd, for our “DawgNation Duck Hunt” tailgate located just steps from Mercedes Benz Stadium. The 2021 National Champions begin defense of their title as they take on...
opb.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to an Eastern Oregon ballot in November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Going To The Oregon Country Fair? Here's What You Need

If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
VENETA, OR
eugeneweekly.com

The Zoo We Live In

In the south hills of Eugene, where the city meets the forest, the late spring and early summer months mean a lot of things. The sun shows its face a little more, the bone-chilling rain becomes a warm, temperate mist, and out of the wildflowers emerge many of our city’s wild residents.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Ninth and Oak: Making use of old radio station

The building at Oak Street and Ninth Avenue in Albany, which formerly housed KRKT and then other radio stations, has sat empty for years. Now the dilapidated structure is about to be revived. A construction fence went up around the building at 1207 Oak St. S.E. in the last couple...
ALBANY, NY
KTVZ

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon (KPTV) — An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

